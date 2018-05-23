There's not a whole lot Emilia Clarke and her Game of Thrones character Daenerys Targaryen have in common: Unlike the dysfunctional coming-up of the Khaleesi, Clarke comes from a loving, traditionally nuclear family from the outskirts of London. Where Daenerys is fierce and tempestuous, the actress's friends describe her as goofy. She is sadly lacking in dragons (the dragons are key). Oh, and she's a natural brunette.