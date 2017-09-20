Emilia Clarke's Khaleesi Transformation Is Complete Except For One Thing

Emilia Clarke is keeping us updated on her hair journey ever since she gave us a sneak peek of her dying it platinum blonde. Now, her hair has dried and the transformation is complete: She's an IRL Khaleesi, and she's loving it.
"The experiment continues," she captioned the photo. "My IQ has stayed around average and my need to be near fire breathing creatures and uncomfortable seats made of iron has trebled."
She also added the hashtags #hereslookingatyoukid #canyoutellthiswasshotonaniphone? and
#apparentlyblondestakemoreselfies.
Take a look:
Original story follows.
Good news everyone: Season 7 of Game Of Thrones may be over, but season 8 is just beginning. At least it is for Emilia Clarke, who posted a photo on Instagram earlier today of her newly bleach-blonde hair. While the silvery locks may be the Khaleesi's signature look, Clarke herself has always worn a wig when she's in character, keeping her short bob a natural brown IRL. This new transformation, however, proves she means business, and is already sparking some theories for the season to come.
"AAAAHHHHHHH SHHHHIIIII****** I done did it," the caption reads. "Mother of dragons meet Emilia. Emilia meet mother of dragons. If you squint just so you might never know."
"All hail to the magnificence of @kevalexanderhair and @candicebanks74 the genius creators of 'KHALEESI WIG' (and not forgetting all the hair on game of thrones for 8 glorious years) for at long last making this magical moment a reality," she continued, adding the hashtags #khaleesikicksoff, #gameofthrones, and #cominghomeneverfeltsogood.
Because it's her real hair this time, you'll notice things are a lot shorter. As Vanity Fair speculates, this probably means they'll be adding extensions — unless Daenerys is finally getting a chop. According to the books, her hair should already be short thanks to a moment when Drogon burns all her hair off in A Dance with Dragons.
However, I'm also #TeamBob for another reason: Hair means a lot in this show. We've watched Sansa (Sophie Turner) style her hair according to her growth and loyalty, and Cersei has kept hers in a powerful pixie ever since her Walk of Atonement, a sign that she's now owning her narrative and, if we're being honest, truly off the rails. All this is to say, Emilia Clarke dying her hair and fully embodying Daenerys means something — we'll just have to wait until 2019 to find out.
