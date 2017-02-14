Emilia Clarke is either an icy-platinum blond in Game Of Thrones, or a long-haired brunette off-screen. The actress doesn't waver far beyond those signature looks — that is, until this week. Clarke just debuted a full, 360-degree hair makeover at a pre-BAFTA party, showing off darker strands, an unfussy shag cut, and wispy fringe. And we're so down for it.
The look, which couldn't be more opposite from her Mother of Dragons aesthetic, made us do a complete double-take. It has the hygge feel that's so on trend this season (even Gigi Hadid traded in her lighter hair for something warmer). And, make no mistake, '70s shags are continuing to go strong. If Clarke's hair doesn't inspire you to call your stylist and shake things up, we don't know what will. The change is dramatic in all the right ways and has us contemplating bangs yet again. Will the struggle ever end?
Advertisement