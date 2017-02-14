Emilia Clarke is either an icy-platinum blond in Game Of Thrones, or a long-haired brunette off-screen. The actress doesn't waver far beyond those signature looks — that is, until this week. Clarke just debuted a full, 360-degree hair makeover at a pre-BAFTA party, showing off darker strands, an unfussy shag cut, and wispy fringe. And we're so down for it.