Gigi Hadid Just Went Darker — & It’s So Good

It looks like Gigi Hadid is the latest celebrity to hop on the hygge hair train. Though we’re used to seeing the supermodel with her trademark sun-kissed strands — looking almost polar opposite from her younger sister Bella — those days are no longer. She was just spotted in NYC as a full-blown brunette.
The look is a complete departure for Hadid, who typically pairs her beachy blond waves with glowing skin and minimalistic makeup. Now, she's headed to the dark side — with both her hair and her eye makeup. Despite the fact that she has been switching up her hair color these last few months, this change might be our favorite. So, is the dye job here to stay? Only time will tell, especially since most of Hadid's (and her bestie Kendall Jenner's) beauty moments tend to be temporary. Either way, she just inspired us to book our own hygge appointments ASAP.
