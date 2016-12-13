Over the past few months, Gigi Hadid has been slowly transitioning from her trademark bright-blond hair color to a deeper shade. First, she seemed to have replaced her highlights with an allover honey brond — a subtle tweak, but notable.
And just yesterday, the Victoria’s Secret model took it one step farther. She stepped out in NYC with a new hue that falls firmly under the brunette category, and it’s a definite departure from the beachy look she's known for. Unsurprisingly, the rich-chestnut hue is so flattering on Hadid; the lighter beige highlights scattered throughout her lengths and ends keep it from looking too dramatic. It’s basically the platonic ideal of a cool-weather dye job.
That said, Hadid's younger sister Bella once said that she originally dyed her hair dark to differentiate herself from her towheaded sibling. Does this mean she'll have to switch back to blond to maintain balance and keep the Earth spinning on its axis? Or will we just be stuck trying to figure out who’s who in every photo for the foreseeable future? Looks like we'll have to wait and find out.
And just yesterday, the Victoria’s Secret model took it one step farther. She stepped out in NYC with a new hue that falls firmly under the brunette category, and it’s a definite departure from the beachy look she's known for. Unsurprisingly, the rich-chestnut hue is so flattering on Hadid; the lighter beige highlights scattered throughout her lengths and ends keep it from looking too dramatic. It’s basically the platonic ideal of a cool-weather dye job.
That said, Hadid's younger sister Bella once said that she originally dyed her hair dark to differentiate herself from her towheaded sibling. Does this mean she'll have to switch back to blond to maintain balance and keep the Earth spinning on its axis? Or will we just be stuck trying to figure out who’s who in every photo for the foreseeable future? Looks like we'll have to wait and find out.
Advertisement