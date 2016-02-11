Bella Hadid Dyed Her Hair To Distance Herself From Gigi

Anyone with an older sister — or a twin sister — knows that it can sometimes be tough to break out on your own and be celebrated for your individuality. For Bella Hadid, the younger sister to mega-famous Gigi, that especially rang true as she also began to pursue a career in modeling. The solution? Dyeing her naturally blonde hair a rich shade of chocolate brown — the stark opposite of her sister.
She explains in the March issue of Allure, "I just have a darker personality. And my sister being blonde and me being brunette, it's a good separation. I put a blonde wig on and think it would be fun to go back, but I'm happy with my hair."
But that doesn't mean the sibling rivalry is gone forever. "Blondes are so angelic," she continued. "My sister can get away with anything." (Sisters, right?)
Head over to Allure to check out the rest of the story, and learn why Bella is poised to be the fashion industry's next big star.
