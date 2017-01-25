Out of the entire Kardashian/Jenner clan, we don’t often look to Kendall for major beauty transformations. While Kylie has an impressive arsenal of colorful wigs and Khloé is known for playing with lengths, Kendall keeps things classic — until now. That's right, she's traded in her signature look — straight, dark hair, paired with defined brows and fresh skin — for something most of us are way too scared to try: baby bangs.
Kendall just debuted her new look after the Christian Dior spring/summer 2017 show during Couture Week in Paris. Granted, the hair change is most certainly a wig, clip-in bangs, or a crafty hair illusion (one she’s known to try in the past). She is a runway model after all — and we have a feeling hiding micro bangs for a show is just as hard as we would imagine. Regardless, we dig it the look and hope it makes as many appearances as possible. Inspired to give faux bangs a go? This tutorial will make it easy!
