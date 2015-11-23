Pop quiz: Did Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner plan to debut new haircuts at the AMAs together or was it just a coincidence? While Hadid's has yet to be verified as an actual cut, Jenner's bangs could be the real deal. But then again, the love of wigs and hairpieces does run in the family...
What we do know is that the model let her new fringe be the star of her beauty look at tonight's award show. Jenner's glam squad kept the rest of her hair pulled into a tight topknot, with a few pieces gently framing her face. Her makeup was also designed to show off her hair, with a fluttery lash and soft lip color.
What do you think: Real or fake? Or better yet: Does Jenner's new look make you want bangs? Sound off in the comments, below.
