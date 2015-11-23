Update: It looks like Gigi Hadid is taking cues from Kylie Jenner and pranking us all on the hair front. According to Cosmopolitan, the bob she debuted last night was the work of a wig that was cut in half and secured to the back of her head. "Since the front layers of Hadid's hair are already cut bob-length, all Scarlett had to do was cut the wig to match the length of her face-framing pieces, tuck the back of her real hair under the wig, and then blow all of her hair out with a round brush and Matrix's StyleLink Gloss Booster to get it super-silky," the site reads. Seems like a lot of work for a faux style, if you ask us. But hey, it definitely got the internet talking.
This story was originally published on November 22 at 8:15 p.m.
Model Gigi Hadid just sent shock waves down the American Music Awards red carpet with what appears to be a brand-new bob haircut. But before you get too excited, it may, in fact, be a cleverly styled faux bob.
While it certainly looks like she's traded in her long locks for the trendy cut, we have our doubts. Let's go over what we know: Earlier today, Hadid snapchatted a photo of her hair wrapped up in a towel with the caption, "Have a surprise for you today." But then, she hinted to E! News' Giuliana Rancic that it's a faux bob, saying, "You can check back tomorrow to see if I still have short hair." Our verdict? Whether it's real or not, we love it.
What do you think?
