It looks like Gigi Hadid is taking cues from Kylie Jenner and pranking us all on the hair front. According to Cosmopolitan , the bob she debuted last night was the work of a wig that was cut in half and secured to the back of her head. "Since the front layers of Hadid's hair are already cut bob-length, all Scarlett had to do was cut the wig to match the length of her face-framing pieces, tuck the back of her real hair under the wig, and then blow all of her hair out with a round brush and Matrix's StyleLink Gloss Booster to get it super-silky," the site reads. Seems like a lot of work for a faux style, if you ask us. But hey, it definitely got the internet talking.This story was originally published on November 22 at 8:15 p.m.Model Gigi Hadid just sent shock waves down the American Music Awards red carpet with what appears to be a brand-new bob haircut . But before you get too excited, it may, in fact, be a cleverly styled faux bob.While it certainly looks like she's traded in her long locks for the trendy cut, we have our doubts. Let's go over what we know: Earlier today, Hadid snapchatted a photo of her hair wrapped up in a towel with the caption, "Have a surprise for you today." But then, she hinted to E! News' Giuliana Rancic that it's a faux bob, saying, "You can check back tomorrow to see if I still have short hair." Our verdict? Whether it's real or not, we love it.What do you think? Tell us in the comments.