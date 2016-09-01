Kendall Jenner Shares Why She Cut Her Hair

Update: We've been tracking Kendall Jenner's new lob cut for a while now — you never know if a Hollywood chop is real, after all — and now, she's finally opening up about what inspired the (real) change. It turns out it had a lot to do with Vogue's September cover (Jenner's first Vogue cover, ever).
"It was sort of a collaborative effort specifically for this shoot," she wrote on her website. "The first day, though, we shot with my normal hair and after we finished the second day, they chopped it."
Unlike some of us, who leave the salon sourly disappointed by a big hair change like this, Jenner was content. "I was glad to have a night to get used to it and be confident that it worked with all of our visions," she went on to explain. "Now, I feel like it’s actually my perfect cut." Keep rocking it, KJ.
Update (June 13, 2016): Turns out, Kendall Jenner's latest hair transformation looks to be the real deal. The 20-year-old stepped out this weekend showing off her new cut, and it's just as chic as we had imagined.
This story was originally published on June 10, 2016, at 5 p.m.
It's the first question we must ask ourselves whenever discussing a potential Kardashian/Jenner hair change: Did she or didn't she?
Kendall Jenner posted what appears to be a new short 'do on her SnapChat this afternoon, teasing a brand new lob haircut.
But again, is it real?
If so, she's following in sister Khloe's footsteps after her big cut a few months back. Of course, thanks to the amazing advances in wigs and extensions, the internet has been fooled before. Take, for example, Gigi Hadid's faux bob this spring. If it is real, we love it. If it isn't? We halfway fell for it.
What do you think? Tell us in the comments below.
