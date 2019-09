Kendall Jenner Shares Why She Cut Her Hair

We've been tracking Kendall Jenner's new lob cut for a while now — you never know if a Hollywood chop is real, after all — and now, she's finally opening up about what inspired the (real) change. It turns out it had a lot to do with Vogue's September cover (Jenner's first Vogue cover , ever)."It was sort of a collaborative effort specifically for this shoot," she wrote on her website . "The first day, though, we shot with my normal hair and after we finished the second day, they chopped it."Unlike some of us, who leave the salon sourly disappointed by a big hair change like this, Jenner was content. "I was glad to have a night to get used to it and be confident that it worked with all of our visions," she went on to explain. "Now, I feel like it’s actually my perfect cut." Keep rocking it, KJ.