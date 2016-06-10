Stop Everything: Kendall Jenner Just Chopped Her Hair?

It's the first question we must ask ourselves whenever discussing a potential Kardashian/Jenner hair change: Did she or didn't she?
Kendall Jenner posted what appears to be a new short 'do on her SnapChat this afternoon, teasing a brand new lob haircut.
But again, is it real?
If so, she's following in sister Khloe's footsteps after her big cut a few months back. Of course, thanks to the amazing advances in wigs and extensions, the internet has been fooled before. Take, for example, Gigi Hadid's faux bob this spring. If it is real, we love it. If it isn't? We halfway fell for it.
What do you think? Tell us in the comments below.
