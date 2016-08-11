Two years ago, Kendall Jenner quietly made her American Vogue debut in a scarf-tying spread. Now, she's returned to the magazine's storied September issue — and she's on the cover this time around.
Vogue has long championed Jenner's modeling career, even when other industry players were dubious of her credentials. And while this marks the first time she covers the magazine's U.S. edition, Jenner has a slew of international Vogue spreads under her belt. (Last year, she revealed two covers — one for Vogue Paris, the other for Vogue Japan — within the span of two days. Casual.)
So, what's Jenner wearing for the big cover coup? Vogue's Tonne Goodman styled her in the brand nobody can stop talking about: Gucci. In the accompanying Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott-shot spread, the model serves a whole lot of looks in Proenza Schouler, Maison Margiela, Louis Vuitton, and Vetements (of course), among other equally talked-about labels.
While Vogue's September issue is still considered very much a big deal, the news doesn't come as a surprise to many. In March, Jenner almost checked off the career bucket list item by covering the magazine's special-edition, subscriber-only April issue. Simultaneously, rumors were swirling about the possibility of a proper solo cover, possibly for June, per WWD. When Jenner debuted a shoulder-length chop on Snapchat a few months later, we hit peak September-issue speculation.
Jenner is pretty psyched about this milestone, unsurprisingly. "In a room with a bunch of people I love, looking at this cover made me cry," Jenner wrote when she shared the cover with 63.1 million Instagram followers. "[I] can't thank you enough, Anna, for giving me the honor." Jenner follows fellow Vogue-dubbed "Brat Pack" member (and other half of social media sensation KenGi) Gigi Hadid, who fronted the glossy for her very first time on the title's August edition.
