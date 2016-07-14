Well, it finally happened: After landing scores of Vogue covers abroad, Gigi Hadid has finally found herself front and center on the magazine's U.S. edition.
It's quite a major feat for a model still early in her career, but Hadid doesn't grace the cover solo. Rather, she shares the honor with decathlete Ashton Eaton, because Vogue's August issue is dedicated to the upcoming Olympics. (We saw Kendall Jenner score this type of cover-with-a-catch back in April: While her image did technically appear on the front of a U.S. Vogue edition, it was a special issue sent only to subscribers in New York or Los Angeles.)
But still, Hadid is very psyched about her inaugural American Vogue cover, and wouldn't have had it any other way. "An ultimate dream come true, I am beyond humbled," the 21-year-old wrote on Instagram. "Shooting my first American [Vogue] cover, in my hometown, was so surreal. And to be able to share it with Olympic gold medalist and my new friend [Ashton Eaton] is such an honor. I couldn't think of a cover I'd rather be on than the one celebrating athletes."
In the Mario Testino-shot spread, Hadid and Eaton show off some very sporty styles. Eaton wears his U.S.A. uniform and other athletic gear, while Hadid dons clothes that are more, well, athletic-inspired, from the likes of Proenza Schouler, Louis Vuitton, Victoria Beckham.
It's quite a major feat for a model still early in her career, but Hadid doesn't grace the cover solo. Rather, she shares the honor with decathlete Ashton Eaton, because Vogue's August issue is dedicated to the upcoming Olympics. (We saw Kendall Jenner score this type of cover-with-a-catch back in April: While her image did technically appear on the front of a U.S. Vogue edition, it was a special issue sent only to subscribers in New York or Los Angeles.)
But still, Hadid is very psyched about her inaugural American Vogue cover, and wouldn't have had it any other way. "An ultimate dream come true, I am beyond humbled," the 21-year-old wrote on Instagram. "Shooting my first American [Vogue] cover, in my hometown, was so surreal. And to be able to share it with Olympic gold medalist and my new friend [Ashton Eaton] is such an honor. I couldn't think of a cover I'd rather be on than the one celebrating athletes."
In the Mario Testino-shot spread, Hadid and Eaton show off some very sporty styles. Eaton wears his U.S.A. uniform and other athletic gear, while Hadid dons clothes that are more, well, athletic-inspired, from the likes of Proenza Schouler, Louis Vuitton, Victoria Beckham.
Advertisement
But Hadid definitely isn't merely a pretty face in this shoot: Aside from striking a few seriously dynamic poses, she has long spoken about growing up an athlete. In her cover interview, she told Vogue that she even once harbored Olympic aspirations. (It runs in the family: Her father, Mohamed Hadid, was an Olympic skier; and Gigi's younger sister and fellow model, Bella, had to give up her equestrian training for the 2016 Olympic games due to an ongoing battle with Lyme disease.)
On Instagram, Hadid thanked her management team and the Vogue folks for making this production happen, as well as all the coaches who played a role in her upbringing. "Being an athlete has brought so much pride and joy to my life and has instilled the work ethic that still drives me every day," she wrote.
You can flip through Hadid's big Vogue debut IRL when the glossy hits newsstands July 26. We have an inkling she'll be making repeat appearances on the magazine's cover in the future.
On Instagram, Hadid thanked her management team and the Vogue folks for making this production happen, as well as all the coaches who played a role in her upbringing. "Being an athlete has brought so much pride and joy to my life and has instilled the work ethic that still drives me every day," she wrote.
You can flip through Hadid's big Vogue debut IRL when the glossy hits newsstands July 26. We have an inkling she'll be making repeat appearances on the magazine's cover in the future.
Advertisement