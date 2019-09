Kendall Jenner just got the American Vogue cover treatment for the first time. Granted, it's the cover of a special edition issue that will be sent out to subscribers in New York and Los Angeles. (You can't buy a copy on newsstands, nor will it be packaged with your April issue if you live anywhere else.) Inside the issue , Jenner discusses her social media prowess with writer Robert Sullivan — the headline and cover even tout her 64 million followers (on Instagram and Twitter combined), and since the issue was printed, that number is already up to 68 million. Jenner credits being "organic" yet maintaining a sense of "mystery" about what and when to post for her insane following. She also hangs out in a variety of settings with a diverse slew of VIPs across industries in the story, including shooting hoops with Carmelo Anthony and stopping by Tory Burch's studio.Jenner doesn't talk too much about her swift success trajectory in the fashion industry, though she calls herself "this baby businesswoman," presumably referencing her various modeling, fashion, and beauty endeavors. (Though the business of simply being a Jenner or Kardashian is obviously an ever-evolving endeavor...)