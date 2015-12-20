

If you need a little Kendall, right this very minute, the supermodel and reality star shared a shot of her first 2016 magazine cover on Instagram: January's Vogue Brasil. Looking fresh, fun, and sexy without revealing too-too much, Miss Jenner rocks a cascading flip of shiny tresses and a decidedly au naturel face of makeup — peachy lips, sun-kissed skin, subtle mascara, and powerful, bold brows.



This gorgeous shot was taken by Russell James — a celebrated photographer who has a history of creating impactful imagery with Jenner. It's a mutual lovefest between shutterbug and cover girl; Kendall captioned her post with the following words of deep admiration:



"Vogue Brasil cover shot by one of my favorite humans @nomadrj ...if anyone knows about my modeling journey they know that this man is one of the reasons I am where I'm at today. so cool to do this cover story with you, Russell. 😎❤️"



James also posted the pic on his Insta, saying: "Fun seeing my first cover of 2016 published in 2015. Told you Kendall - you are ahead of your time!:)"



Ahead of her time, maybe...but the look she's owning on this cover is right on time for a fresh new year.