Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Andrew Stone
Pop Culture
Anna Camp Liked It, So She Put A Man Ring On Skylar Astin
Andrew Stone
Jan 23, 2016
TV Shows
Kourtney Kardashian Dares To Go Nude, For Art
Andrew Stone
Jan 17, 2016
Celebrity Beauty
Justin Bieber Reveals New Hair & Nearly Everything Else
Andrew Stone
Jan 16, 2016
Pop Culture
Kris & Khloé Battle It Out Over Breast Cancer Screening
It's Kris vs. Khloé in a new Keeping Up With the Kardashians clip — and the Momager with the mostest seems to have reached an impasse with her middle
by
Andrew Stone
TV Shows
Scream Queens
Heads To Asylum For Its Second Season
This Friday, Scream Queens fans let out a collective yelp of joy as Fox announced plans for a second season. This year's horror hit, which brought Emma
by
Andrew Stone
TV Shows
Whitney Cummings Gets "Self-Destructive" For Her Art
It's no small deal for HBO to deign a comedian worthy of her or his own comedy special. The HBO stamp means the message coming forth is right on our
by
Andrew Stone
Pop Culture
Gigi Hadid's Topless Shot Of Zayn Malik Is Awfully Catty
A photo posted by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on Jan 2, 2016 at 2:36pm PST Oh, Gigi and Zayn. Must you tease us so? Apparently, you must. On January
by
Andrew Stone
Pop Culture
Anna Camp & Skylar Astin Announce Their
Pitch Perfect
En...
I asked. She said yes!!! ❤️💖❤️💖 A photo posted by @skylarastin on Jan 2, 2016 at 4:39pm PST Pitch Perfect's Bellas are going to the
by
Andrew Stone
Movies
Olivia Munn Sneaks Us A Peek At
X-Men
To say hello to 2016, I'm gonna say GOODBYE TO 2015 with my Top 5 Favorite Memories of 2015 (that I can think of)... #4 Getting to play #Psylocke in
by
Andrew Stone
Pop Culture
Bar Refaeli Joins Chrissy Tiegen In Expectant Supermodel Moms Of ...
I said I love you and that's forever And this I promise from the heart I could not love you any better I love you just the way you are 💋 A photo
by
Andrew Stone
US News
Bill Cosby's Wife Camille Ordered To Testify In Civil Court
The ground continues to give way beneath Bill Cosby's feet as his wife of 52 years, Camille, is called to testify against the entertainer in civil court
by
Andrew Stone
Weddings
Surprise Snowstorm Creates Magical Photos For Newlyweds
It was an unexpected, Frozen-style fairy-tale wedding for Carly and Chris Atwill earlier in December, as eight inches of unexpected snow blanketed
by
Andrew Stone
Pop Culture
The Kardashians & Jenners Take Us On A Nostalgic Holiday Trip
1986 Christmas A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Dec 24, 2015 at 11:44am PST We love nothing more than seeing what
by
Andrew Stone
Entertainment News
The Rock Announces Birth Of His Christmas Baby
Christmas came early! Within minutes of being born she was laying on daddy's chest. And being a grateful man takes on a whole new meaning... Thank
by
Andrew Stone
Pop Culture
Cats & Dogs Remake Our Favorite Holiday Movies
There's nothing more entertaining for humans than to dress up our pets in goofy clothing and turn on the cameras. Well, SheKnows — with the help of the
by
Andrew Stone
Pop Culture
This Cancer-Stricken Swiftie Got A Holiday Surprise From Taylor
Merry Christmas Baby @delaneyy.bugg ☃ A photo posted by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Dec 19, 2015 at 3:51pm PST Few superstars have proven
by
Andrew Stone
Pop Culture
Kendall Jenner Reveals Her First Cover Of 2016
Vogue Brasil cover shot by one of my favorite humans @nomadrj ...if anyone knows about my modeling journey they know that this man is one of the
by
Andrew Stone
Pop Culture
Whitney Port Is Having The Worst Christmas Ever
Just got kicked out of the @united Ft. Lauderdale lounge for sleeping in a chair. Shiela, the manager was NOT nice. NO #christmasspirit 👎🏼 A photo
by
Andrew Stone
Pop Culture
Susan Sarandon's Emotional Story Of Welcoming Refugees To Greece
#Repost @tysonsadler ・・・ We met a boat of Syrian refugees several miles off the coast of Lesvos. They were cold and scared. We were able to calm
by
Andrew Stone
Fitness
Cheerleading Among The Safest Sports
They may by "sexy, cute," and "popular, to boot," but today's cheerleaders are also serious athletes who risk life and limb to get you pumped. And while
by
Andrew Stone
Living
Plan To Stay Up Late, The Best Meteor Shower Of The Year Is Tonight
Join us for tonight's #Geminids meteor shower! Our experts answer #askNASA Qs 11pm-3am ET: https://t.co/7Z1mJWlmWN pic.twitter.com/5b054oOcCn— NASA
by
Andrew Stone
Body
If Holiday Stress Comes For You, Rub Yourself The Right Way
It's been in the back of our minds for weeks now, building to a crescendo, taking a toll on our wallets and our moods. The holidays, as wonderful as
by
Andrew Stone
Pop Culture
Ashley Benson Goes Dramatically Brunette
If every Thursday afternoon were like this Who knows what things would be like. @itsashbenzo, in #thedialupissue And on Flaunt.com, here reclining in
by
Andrew Stone
Entertainment News
DWTS
' Peta Murgatroyd Shows Off Her Major Engagement Ring
If there's one first dance we can't wait to see, it's that of brand-newlyweds Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd. The two Dancing With the Stars
by
Andrew Stone
Pop Culture
Kylie Jenner Hits Back At Dog Abuse Allegations
Tb. I love them 😫 A photo posted by King Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Apr 25, 2015 at 4:52pm PDT Kylie Jenner took a proactive approach to
by
Andrew Stone
Food & Drinks
Reese's Responds To Its Recent Controversy In The Best Way Possible
Update: Reese's just posted the following tweet in defense of its Christmas tree blobs. Other brands take note, this how you shutdown internet crazies.
by
Andrew Stone
Tech
Record-Breaking Christmas Tree Features Half A Million Lights
If you thought your neighbor's annual holiday light display kicked up a lot of wattage, wait until you get a load of this. Guinness World Records has
by
Andrew Stone
Celebrity Style
Kendall Jenner, Karlie Kloss & Supermodels Are Most Wanted Celeb ...
Remember the days when luxury brands favored actors and singers to represent their latest collections? The times, they are a-changing. Now supermodels,
by
Andrew Stone
Entertainment News
Mary-Kate Olsen & Olivier Sarkozy Reportedly Marry In NYC
It seems that congratulations are in order for Mary-Kate Olsen and her new husband, Olivier Sarkozy. The pair reportedly married in an intimate ceremony
by
Andrew Stone
Pop Culture
Kendall Jenner Channels A Sexy Shark For The Holidays
#loveadvent 🎅🐳💗 #kendall #sharky A photo posted by LOVE MAGAZINE (@thelovemagazine) on Nov 26, 2015 at 9:46am PST The most feared fish
by
Andrew Stone
More Stories
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted