

Pitch Perfect's Bellas are going to the Chapel of Love, people. Who's gonna get married? No, not Beca and Jesse! It's real-life a cappella pair Anna Camp (Aubrey) and Skylar Astin. They're making their union official for 2016.



The too-adorable-for-words twosome each took to Instagram on Saturday to spread the good news, flashing Camp's dazzling new diamond ring along with their million-dollar smiles.



Camp's Instagram captioned the sweet shot as: "He asked. I said YES!!!!"



And...here's Astin's: "I asked. She said yes!!!"



(These two seem to be just as harmonious when they post as they are when they sing.)



The joyful announcement came while the two were enjoying a picturesque Hawaiian vacation. Camp shared several beautiful surfing and scenery shots from the trip before the pair dropped its big romantic proclamation. In fact, Camp had hinted at the engagement with a cute golfing pic a few hours before the ring picture, captioning it: "Today we hit a hole in one! Happy new year!!! @skylarastin #Kauai."