

It's good to be Olivia Munn. Just ask...Olivia Munn! The on-fire actor decided to bid adieu to 2015 with five Instagrams detailing the happenings for which she is most grateful. Among these blessings are a brand-new look at her X-Men: Apocalypse character, Psylocke, set against a post-apolayptic cityscape.



Munn — looking sexy and not-to-be-trifled-with in purple thigh-highs, leg straps, a rocking center part, and form-fitting maillot that would make Barbarella totally jealous — gives fans a little insight into Psylocke, writing: "She's a telekinetic telepath who chooses to kill with a sword because she wants to do it up close and intimate and killing from afar just seems too easy and no fun. 💜"



Now you may think that this coveted superhero role would be her number one thing to be grateful for from last year...but it's actually fourth on her list (just ahead of vacationing on the beach with her friends). Other 2015 highlights? Helping Jon Stewart conclude his stint as host of The Daily Show, the superlative football stylings of her dreamy boyfriend Aaron Rodgers, and getting the green light on a forthcoming CW series about a '70s-era female sportscaster.

