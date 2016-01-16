This Friday, Scream Queens fans let out a collective yelp of joy as Fox announced plans for a second season. This year's horror hit, which brought Emma Roberts, Ariana Grande, Nick Jonas, Lea Michele, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Niecy Nash against a bloody backdrop of twinsets, college hazing, and chainsaws, will resume its campy ways. But this time, in a mental institution.
E! News report that Fox TV Group's co-chairmen and CEOs Dana Walden and Gary Newman shared the gory details during the winter press tour of the Television Critics Association. Among the secrets revealed came the info that there are "fascinating and bizarre medical cases" being observed at the hospital where the Chanels now reside. And while we're not sure which actors will be back in action (casting will be revealed at a later date), Walden assured us we'll get some familiar faces. "Ryan [Murphy, the show's creator] intends to bring some of the actors back from the first installment," Weldon says. "I believe they will be in the same characters."
We know by now that Murphy loves to shake up casting and plotlines from season to season. But will Scream Queens-in-an-asylum read too close to his series AHS: Asylum? Nope, says Newman. "I don't think it's anything like Asylum, which was set in a period," Newman says. "Medical is an incredibly rich area to tell stories in. Ryan has always loved the medical area, Nip/Tuck I think was a show he really enjoyed the creative on, so it seemed like a great broad area."
