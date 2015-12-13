Neck So many of us (author included) hold serious tension in our necks. And after an afternoon of gift-grabbing, the neck can really start sounding like bubble-wrap. What it needs is some TLC, from you to you, and frequent massaging throughout the day will get some nice blood flowing to the brain, Dr. Dot says.

The How-To: "Lay your head back...this will relieve your neck of bearing some weight — as the average head weighs between five and 10 pounds, which is a lot for your neck to carry around — and, in turn, make it easier to knead the neck muscles. Place all of your fingertips vertically at the base of your skull and firmly press into the muscles along each side of your cervical spine, a.k.a. the upper spine.



"Then, slowly run your fingers down your neck while rubbing back and forth, covering all areas between the base of your skull and the top of your shoulders. With your left hand on your right elbow and right hand resting on left shoulder, push right elbow up while using right hand to 'rake' muscles between left shoulder blade and spine — your traps and rhomboids — and back over the shoulder in one slow, strong movement. Repeat using the opposing side — right hand on the left elbow to push the left hand over the shoulder, to rake muscles on right side."