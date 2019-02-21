Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
How To Deal With Stress
Diet & Nutrition
Why We Stress Eat & What To Do About It
by
Cory Stieg
More from How To Deal With Stress
Work & Money
I Took A ‘Stress Leave’ From My Job — Here's What Happened
Ludmila Leiva
Feb 21, 2019
Clean Slate
Need To De-Stress? Floating In Salt Water Might Be The Solution
Kate Dwyer
Jan 20, 2019
Clean Slate
All The Rage: Paying To Break Things When You're Stressed
Kate Dwyer
Jan 7, 2019
Clean Slate
Om? Hell No. How to Go Beyond Meditation To Chill Out
Stress. It’s been known to cause rapid breathing, an increased heart rate, acid reflux, nausea, irregular menstrual cycles, sleep issues, and even
by
Kate Dwyer
Mental Health Awareness
Ariana Grande Said "Therapy Has Saved My Life"
If you know anything about Ariana Grande's life, you know that she's dealt with a lot of heartbreak in the past couple of years. Between the Manchester
by
Cory Stieg
Body
Why Grinding Your Teeth Is Not Something You Should Ignore
Grinding your teeth is one of the annoying ways your body responds to stress, like sweating or tapping your foot, only it often happens at night while
by
Cory Stieg
Wellness
Here's Why Venting About Stress Feels So Good
Let's be real: The only thing people love more than complaining about how busy they are is complaining about how stressed they are. But why does it feel
by
Kimberly Truong
Wellness
Why Your Frustrating Commute Is Emotionally Exhausting
On most days, I shuffle into a stuffed (sometimes air-conditioned, sometimes not) train car, where I stand with other commuters like sardines packed into
by
Kimberly Truong
Wellness
Is This The Best Way To Handle Stressful Life Events?
When I moved from a two-bedroom apartment into a studio a few months ago, I was elated. No roommates! Being naked whenever I wanted! But I was also
by
Kimberly Truong
Wellness
4 Ways To Make Sunday Nights A Little Less Scary
On any given Sunday night, I'm either relaxed, well-rested, and chilling out with Netflix before the week begins, or I am stressed, restless, and
by
Kimberly Truong
Wellness
How To Cope With Health-Related Stress
About two years ago, I had a grand mal seizure in a ballet class. At the time, I brushed it off as a scary thing that had happened, and vowed to never go
by
Cory Stieg
Dedicated Feature
8 Unexpected Ways To Unwind After A
Really
Long
Although we'd all like to think we have our lives totally figured out, the truth is, plenty of us struggle to find the right balance between work and
by
Jen Anderson
Wellness
Why Moving Sucks, Even When It's Great
In theory, I'm really excited about my upcoming move. For one thing, I'm finally moving into a studio, and though it's the size of a closet, I'll have my
by
Kimberly Truong
Wellness
What To Do When Your Doctor Prescribes De-Stressing
You probably know that too much stress is bad for you. But, if your doctor has told you to decrease the amount of stress in your life for the sake of your
by
Kimberly Truong
Mind
5 Ways To Stay Calm During A Stressful Family Dinner
The holidays are full of delicious food, old friends, and all-too-rare chances to catch up with our families. But they can also be totally
by
Sarah Jacoby
Mind
11 Images That People With Anxiety Will Understand
The most common mental illness in the U.S. is anxiety disorder, with 40 million people currently diagnosed. This number does not include the many people
by
Rebecca Adams
Guide To Great Sleep
What Does It Mean If Your Dreams Are Frustratingly Realistic?
They say the content of a dream is really only interesting to the person who dreamed it, and anyone who's had to listen to their friend's play-by-play
by
Cory Stieg
Beauty
The Sad Truth About How Stress Really Impacts Your Skin
Life can be stressful — there's no two ways about it. Spinning the plates of a career, healthy lifestyle, and active social life can end up draining
by
Georgia Murray
Wellness
The Least Stressful Cities In The World Have Something Important ...
It's not exactly a secret that stress is no good for your health. Studies have connected constant stress with health problems such as heart disease,
by
Kasandra Brabaw
Wellness
So Is This Stress Ball Supposed To Look Like A Penis, Or What?
Stress balls have taken many very interesting forms in the past, but none are (arguably) as interesting as the incredibly phallic stress relief toys being
by
Kasandra Brabaw
Mothership
The Weirdest Thing I Googled Each Month Of Pregnancy
Welcome to Mothership: Parenting stories you actually want to read, whether you're thinking about or passing on kids, from egg-freezing to taking home
by
Amelia Edelman
Work & Money
Can These Planners Change Your Life?
Remember those hilarious Chuck Norris "facts?" (When Chuck Norris was born, he drove his mom home from the hospital. Chuck Norris has a diary; it's
by
Judith Ohikuare
Beauty
14 Beauty Buys For When You Just Need To Fall Asleep
Sleep: we're obsessed with it. We're constantly boasting about how little we get ("We're just so busy") but we're all desperate for some good shuteye.
by
Georgia Murray
Mind
The Fertility Problem No One Sees Coming
To mark National Infertility Awareness Week, Refinery29 is dedicating a full week of coverage to an open discussion about becoming a parent. Check out
by
Sarah Jacoby
Yoga
Chill Out With These 420-Inspired Relaxing Stretches
In honor of today's incredibly important holiday, the Hollywood location of Equinox partnered with cannabis company Lord Jones to create an active
by
Sarah Jacoby
Fitness
These Foam Rollers Will Turn You Into Your Own Masseuse
Okay, so you've seen people smooshing themselves around on those big pieces of foam at the gym. Are they practicing their balancing skills? Maybe
by
Sarah Jacoby
Wellness
5 Hacks For A Healthier Week
Stretching in the morning is a great way to feel energized (not to mention prevent injuries). But if you've only got time for one, we'd suggest making it
by
Sarah Jacoby
Wellness
Do You Have IBS Or Are You Just Stressed?
Your body does really weird things when you're feeling stressed out, and most of the time, it's out of your control. You sweat, your heart races, and
by
Cory Stieg
Wellness
This Gym Is Turning Off The News To Combat Stress
If keeping up with the news cycle is leaving you frazzled, you're not the only one. That's why one gym is celebrating National Stress Awareness Month by
by
Kimberly Truong
It's Not You
Deleting My Dating Apps Was The Best Decision Ever
My first flirtation with online dating was in early 2011 during my junior year of college. I’d finally broken up with my first (and worst) boyfriend,
by
Maria Del Russo
More Stories
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted