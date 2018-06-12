It's also super important to be patient with yourself throughout the healing process, Dr. Hall says. "Now more than ever, it will be critical that you learn how to be more self-compassionate," she says. Know that it's human to feel nervous about returning to an activity, but you should go at your own pace and take cues from your body about the timing of the process. Build a network of people (personal and professional) who support you and will help you. "PTSD not only affects the person struggling with it," she says. "It can have far-reaching effects in nearly every aspect of a person's life."