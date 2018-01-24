Many of us want to be the type of person who loves to meditate — figuring out how to do that is the hard part. You could just sit cross-legged and breathe deeply until something clicks, or you could try following along to a recorded meditation on an app. But sitting and breathing is hard, so sometimes you need someone to literally teach you how to do it.
Luckily, there are tons of classes around New York City that will teach you how to meditate. Like your first yoga or spinning class, deciding that you want to take a meditation class can be intimidating in itself. What are you supposed to wear? Do you have to chant? And are they going to yell at you if you start giggling? These are all valid concerns.
Ahead, we found the best meditation classes around the city for beginners, and answered some of those burning questions. There's a studio for you, whether you need to drop in on a class because you had a terrible day at work, or you want to try a month-long meditation course. And if you're still not convinced about this whole meditation thing, trying a class might still be worth it; experts say that feeling the group energy of a class can be calming. Or, at the very least, you'll have paid to take a nap somewhere, which is good enough for some people. Namaste, y'all.