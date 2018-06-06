In an ideal world, everyone who needed it or wanted it would be able to afford and have access to a great therapist. But, as wonderful as therapy is (for anyone, not only people who suffer from mental health issues), it's not always possible for everyone. For one thing, it can be expensive, even if your insurance covers it (and not all insurance plans do). And, even if you can afford it, it can still be hard to find a therapist you're comfortable sharing all your thoughts and feelings with — and that can be especially true if you're a minority.
If, for any reason, you can't go to therapy, you still deserve ways manage when you're struggling with your mental health. While there's absolutely no substitute for a therapist, we all have to get through somehow. Ahead, nine people discuss how they cope when therapy just isn't an option.
If you are experiencing depression or anxiety and need support, please call the National Depressive/Manic-Depressive Association Hotline at 1-800-826-3632 or the Crisis Call Center’s 24-hour hotline at 1-775-784-8090.