I think part of it was that she knew how hard I was taking it that my best friend had moved away with very little notice, and that our friendship had fallen apart. Maybe she sensed during our weekly FaceTime calls that I was less buoyant. Either way, she started giving me an opening to let her in, and I did. I told her that I wasn’t doing all that great, but that I was working on it. And while that was scary, she seemed to understand. We don’t talk about everything, but I’m trying to let myself tell her more about my life. I know that even if she doesn’t always understand, she loves me. It's not up to her anymore to decide whether I need help. It's up to me. And I know she'll be there, supporting me through all of it.