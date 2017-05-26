Why It Took Me 25 Years To Come To Terms With Being Asian American

It was the first time that someone had encapsulated my entire personhood into one word: “Asian.”
Culture has a way of connecting us from the things we have in common to our differences. For Asian Pacific American Heritage Month we created a space for our voices to be heard and to defy (or embrace) the stereotypes that are placed on Asian Americans. We asked a few Asian Pacific American R29 staffers what their favorite thing about their culture is and discovered that the strings that attach us so closely with our culture are also associated with the memories we make with our families. The act of gathering and creating food brings us together (and something we still defer back to when we're feeling a bit homesick).