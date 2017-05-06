While we're not claiming that a face mask and a few candles can cure serious insomnia, we know the restorative power of a bath, some essential oils, and being head-to-toe relaxed. Commuting, that money you owe your partner, a tense meeting with Stu from HR, leaving the office late, roommates who don't pull their weight – we deal with stressful situations every day. Sometimes, the most effective way to unwind is to sink into hot water, take your time to really massage your legs and feet, and inhale lavender and rose – the smells that transport you to a more chilled-out place.