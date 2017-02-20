If you tend to find sleep elusive, you're not alone. Statistics show that around 22% of us struggle to get a good's night kip on a daily basis.
And as we get more stressed and anxious, the worse the problem is likely to get.
Chances are, there's not going to be one magical cure for all your sleep failings (if only), but one thing's for sure – counting sheep isn't going to cut it for most of us.
Various studies show that certain foods can be of service when it comes to getting better quality sleep. And seeing as we all love eating, getting more of these foods shouldn't be too much of a problem, right?
Here are a few sleep-inducing foods to try.