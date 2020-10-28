This Is Why Going Vegan Can Cause Havoc On Your Bowels

"It's important if you're increasing fibre that you increase your fluid intake as well," Juliette tells R29, "because fibre is a bit like a sponge – if you've got a dry sponge and you put it in water, it absorbs the fluid and becomes heavy and bulky. That's exactly what happens with fibre in our digestive system." If you haven't got much fluid kicking around to be absorbed by the fibre, it becomes really hard and dry, which is really difficult to pass, she adds. "So you can find if you've got a very high fibre intake but you don't increase your fluid at the same time, you end up with really quite hard pellets – it's difficult to go to the loo and it hurts." The advice given is that you must increase your fluid intake and that the best way to avoid this situation is to gradually increase your fibre intake – your digestive system will adapt in time.