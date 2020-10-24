Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
+More
United Kingdom
Switch To
United States
Germany
France
Canada
Bathroom Break
Women Have So Much To Say About Poop, We’re Just Afraid To Say It
Jess Commons
21 hours ago
Bathroom Break
How To Train Your Body To Have The Perfect Poop
Issy Sampson
21 hours ago
Wellness
My Life With Crohn’s Disease: Hospitals, Hopelessness & Heaven-Sent ...
Wedaeli Chibelushi
24 Oct 2020
Bathroom Break
Fibre Is The Sexy Wellness Trend You Can’t Afford To Ignore
We don’t talk about fibre enough. Which is probably because we instinctively associate it with brown cereals that turn to mush or prune juice favoure
by
Sadhbh O'Sullivan
Wellness
Every Single Embarrassing Question You Have About IBS, Answered
IBS, you motherfucker. One in five people suffer from this not-so-subtle lifestyle-ruiner, which affects twice as many women as men and usually begins in y
by
Us
Wellness
Period Poo: It’s A Thing. Here’s How To Deal
Periods can really mess up your day (or week). They’re often accompanied by cramps, headaches, or bloating, and of course, bleeding. Having to change you
by
Erika W. Smith
Health Trends
Do You Have IBS Or Are You Just Stressed?
Your body does some really weird things when you’re feeling stressed, (and who isn’t stressed right now?) and most of the time, it’s out
by
Cory Stieg
Wellness
Please Stop Saying These Things To People With Crohn’s
From "Have you tried cutting out gluten" to "So, do you like, go to the toilet all the time?" and "I have IBS so I totally get you". Not helpful, guys. Not
by
Jess Commons
Wellness
Mothers Tell Us The Truth About Faecal Incontinence After Childbirth
Some of the worst times were in the supermarket, says Rhiannon, a mother-of-three in her 40s. For years, as she nipped to the loo during the weekly shop, s
by
Jennifer Rigby
Flying Solo
Chronic Illness Hasn’t Stopped Me Travelling The World With...
Back in May 2015, after working for 25 years in the luxury fashion industry, I realised the only thing I needed to change was absolutely everything. And so
by
Catriona Smith