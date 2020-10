Can You Really Control Your Mental Health From Your Gut?

A troubled bowel can send signals to the brain and a troubled brain can send signals to the bowel. This two-way communication highway is known as the brain-gut axis . Over the last decade, it has become increasingly clear that this connection (the brainstem and the gut are linked by the vagus nerve ) plays a central role in our emotional states. We know that the gut provides approximately 95% of the feelgood hormone serotonin in the body and that imbalances in gut flora have been linked to irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), immunity disorders, Alzheimer’s, arthritis, obesity and, more generally, a person’s energy levels. It is clear that more targeted research into the brain-gut axis could lead to far more sophisticated treatment options for many health issues – including all kinds of mental distress – but the view is still misty: we know a lot, but far from everything. However, where there are tentative links, there is money to be made.