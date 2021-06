Why Every Hot Girl Has IBS… Or Anaemia… Or Depression

Does the concept of a Hot Girl Ailment romanticise illness? Maybe. It definitely walks the fine white line of heroin chic , but so far, nobody is profiting off Hot Girl Ailments — at least, not financially, though maybe we are, socially. When you talk about your mental health struggles with your friends, there’s always a moment where someone cracks a dark joke and the group can relax and laugh together. The concept of a Hot Girl Ailment serves the same purpose. You struggle with pebbly poops? It’s only proof of how lethally hot you are, and how the proverbial “they” don’t want to see you shine. It’s nature’s sick way of imposing balance on us Hot Girls, and, as angels walking the Earth, we must accept our lot in life and take these mortal hindrances in stride. When the body’s weaknesses make us feel less powerful, celebrating how good we can still make it look can go a long way.