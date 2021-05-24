Gaslight, Gatekeep, Girlboss: How Memes Became A Cry For Help

The general state of memes on Instagram, the last remaining home to image-text memes, seems to say: No thoughts, head empty, just bad vibes. These memes feel like looking up from your computer after hours of work (or procrastinating) only to realize the sun is rising and you didn’t get a moment’s rest. They feel like cranking up the Charli XCX because the iced coffee isn’t doing it anymore. They feel like an emerging weed dependency because the anxiety-sweats from the iced coffee became too much. They feel like scrolling through Instagram and seeing people going to brunch and Disney parks and thinking, Am I the only one who still thinks we’re in a pandemic? It’s hearing people around you say that they’re excited to see people again, and you wonder, Who the fuck do I have to see? — only to then get mildly excited to finally meet your therapist in person.