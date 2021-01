9 Women On The Highs & Lows Of Dating During The Pandemic

Because there’s not much else to do in quarantine, dating can also feel all-consuming. There were more swipes and initial reactions on Tinder on March 29 than any other day in the app’s history (over 3 billion). More messages, too; 16% more on Bumble globally the last week of April compared to the first week of lockdown. Single folks are also talking on the phone way more: Bumble now offers a virtual dating badge for your profile if you’re up for a face-to-face convo, while Grindr launched Circles , which allows 20 users in the same country to group chat.