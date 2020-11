Pfizer vs. Moderna: Finally A Pandemic Meme To Fill You With Hope

Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, we've had memes to explain, critique, and immortalize every moment and hot take. We've shared memes about how coronavirus restrictions apparently only apply to certain people and even memed the president's COVID diagnosis . Through it all, the pandemic has been grossly and criminally mishandled, costing hundreds of thousands of lives and devastating Black, Brown, and low-income communities specifically. Many say the pandemic pierced the veil that hid this country's nasty inner-working but if you look at these memes, you'd think all we can do about it is laugh.