Did You Get The Johnson & Johnson Vaccine? Don’t Panic, Here’s What To Know

If you received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, Dr. Pottinger says that there’s no need to panic. But if you have any issues within three weeks of vaccination, report them to your doctor. Dr. Pottinger notes that in the 12 to 48 hours after the initial shot, it’s common to experience side effects such as headaches, fatigue, and muscle aches, and he emphasizes that it would be “incredibly rare” to experience this and have the reason be blood clots. But to be on the safe side, if you develop symptoms, especially severe headaches, leg pain, abdominal pain, or shortness of breath, anytime within a month of getting the vaccine, call your doctor or go to urgent care and tell them you’ve been vaccinated in the last month, he says, echoing FDA and CDC guidance.