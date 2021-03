Scared For Life To Go Back To “Normal”? You’re Not Alone

Nicolaou feels similarly, saying: "All of the things that I had set as pillars of my future, I realized were illusions — the trips I thought I would take, the things I'd hoped to accomplish in terms of my dating life by a certain age. Those never existed to begin with, they were never real." After months of this no-plans perspective, Nicolaou's outlook on the future and expectations for her life had transformed, in her opinion, for the better. So, when news broke that she would be eligible for the vaccine sooner than she expected, her immediate reaction scared her. "It was like a switch went off. I was like, 'I can make plans now.' I literally heard the typewriter clacking away in my head: Where am I going? What am I doing? Who am I seeing first? What clubs am I going out to dance at? It was a sensory overload." She was thrilled when her grandparents and parents got vaccinated, but the thought of getting the vaccine herself gave her anxiety . "It was like, oh, now I have to go live my life again and go back to having those plans, those plans that were all-consuming and put pressure on me."