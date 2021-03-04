What If The New Dream Job Is No Job At All?

"I have learned to relax for the first time in my life — this may seem like a throwaway line, but is actually THE most important thing I have accomplished," Laura says of her time since quitting. "As an overachiever, I never felt I was doing enough, I never sat down, I never had a moment of peace, and the first few months at home, I didn't know what to do with myself, I couldn't sit still. I have slowly learned to be a different person, to do what pleases me, to read, listen to podcasts, make art, and do other things which I enjoy." Olivia, too, began to do whatever she wanted. She started baking again, doing crafts, and sleeping better. "I absolutely loved having time to myself and actually feeling like I had time to myself," she shares. "My mental wellbeing completely skyrocketed, and I felt so happy and free." Dan feels similarly. "I like having a break to focus on myself and my health for the first time in a while," he says. "It's nice to not have to wear corporate drag every day — both physically and mentally." Rielle is catching up on cookbooks she bought in the past and never had a chance to use. Grace has been spending quality time with her aging parents. "I really like being able to make my own schedule and plan things on my own terms," she shares.