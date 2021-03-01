Why Declaring Bankruptcy Can Be Good, Actually

But if you hire a bankruptcy attorney, you’ll probably have to pay thousands in legal fees as well, especially if you live in an expensive area. Though people who file Chapter 7 usually earn a lower income than Chapter 13 filers, ironically it can be easier to afford Chapter 13 legal fees, since you’d be on a multi-year plan to make debt payments. Since the nature of Chapter 7 bankruptcy is to wipe all your debts once your filing has gone through, “the general rule has always been, if you owe your attorney any money when you file, you can't collect — because the moment you file, creditors can't collect,” Morgan says. Still, she points out that many attorneys do try to work out installments in some way, because they understand that their clients simply may not have the money. “I've seen some people borrow against their 401k [to pay bankruptcy fees], which I don't encourage by any stretch of the imagination,” says Morgan.

