Why Are Some People So Upset About Canceling Student Debt?

President-Elect Joe Biden will not take office until January 20th, but people are already discussing what will and won’t change once he’s sworn in. One possible agenda item for Biden’s first day involves the student loan debt crisis. With student loan debt currently standing at over $1.7 trillion nationally, it’s no wonder that Biden and his team have been discussing ways to ease the burden of student debt. During a recent interview, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer suggested that Biden could cancel up to $50,000 of student loan debt per borrower — and do it very quickly, through an executive order.