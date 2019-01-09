Skip navigation!
Economic Inequality
Work & Money
The New Gender Equity Campaign Inspired By RBG
by
Ludmila Leiva
More from Economic Inequality
Politics
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's Tax Proposal Isn't As "Radical" As...
Natalie Gontcharova
Jan 9, 2019
Work & Money
10 Latinas Share What They Wish They'd Known At The Start Of Their Careers
Ludmila Leiva
Nov 1, 2018
Work & Money
It Takes Native American Women 9 Extra Months Of Work To Achieve Equal Pay
Ludmila Leiva
Sep 27, 2018
TV Shows
Is Ellen Pompeo Right About How We React To Successful Women?
Grey’s Anatomy’s Ellen Pompeo is indisputably killing the game. She stars as the title character of a wildly successful, long-running TV show (there
by
Alejandra Salazar
Entertainment News
Ava DuVernay & Sterling K. Brown Sign Open Letter Condemning Holl...
Some of the biggest names in Hollywood have come together to set right a decades-old problem plaguing the industry: a significant pay gap between male and
by
Sara Hendricks
Music
Yoko Ono Reimagines "Woman Power" & Female Liberation, 45 Years L...
Welcome to The Drop, Refinery29's new home for exclusive music video premieres. We want to shine the spotlight on women artists whose music inspires,
by
Courtney E. Smith
Madonna
Madonna: The Business Behind The Music
Madonna’s music career started with a very small deal with Warner Bros. Records in 1982: a $15,000 advance per single, with an option to pick up three
by
Courtney E. Smith
Work & Money
Black Women's Equal Pay Day: 3 Women On How They Learned The...
Earlier this year, April 10 was anointed Equal Pay Day for Women, marking the symbolic day that women as a whole reached pay equity with white men. (In
by
Judith Ohikuare
Books & Art
Woman Who Anonymously Gave Millions To Female Artists Is Now Usin...
Not all superheros wear capes. One anonymous woman has been fighting gender inequality in the art world for decades by doling out over $5.5 million in
by
Anna Millard
Work & Money
The Supreme Court's Janus Ruling Is A Blow To Black Women
There's a good reason the Supreme Court's ruling on Janus v. AFSCME is being called the "single most consequential ruling of the year." President Trump
by
Judith Ohikuare
World News
The G7 Summit Raised Billions For Women's Education — But Th...
A piece of news that seems to be getting lost in the G7 summit fallout is one that is a major win for women. One of the themes implemented by chairman
by
Alexis Reliford
Work & Money
Abby Wambach To Barnard Grads: Don't Be Grateful, Be Wolves
There's nothing inherently wrong about being grateful; it's important to recognize the people and institutions that have helped you get where you are.
by
Judith Ohikuare
Work & Money
"Ladies Get Sued": How A Civil Rights Law Could End Women-Only Ev...
Claire Wasserman says she had never heard of men’s rights activists until she was sued by those affiliated with one group last fall. Now she’s
by
Judith Ohikuare
Work & Money
You May Not Realize This Benefit Doesn't Kick In Right Away...
Landing a job with good pay and benefits can feel like hitting the jackpot these days. If you've gone without either of those things for a meaningful
by
Judith Ohikuare
Music
Florence Welch Joins The Fight Against Gender Inequality
Musician Florence Welch (of Florence + the Machine) is doing her part to help even up the gender wage gap. She spoke up and demanded co-production credits
by
Meagan Fredette
Music
Christina Aguilera Is Making A Power Move On Her Next Album
In scanning the press release for Christina Aguilera's forthcoming album, Liberation, something jumped out at me: the part where it says "executive
by
Courtney E. Smith
Work & Money
11 Famous Women On The Importance Of Gender Parity
April 26 marks the second annual 50/50 Day, a global day centered around the goal of achieving a gender-balanced world across all races, ages, issues, and
by
Anabel Pasarow
Work & Money
Millennial Moms Are Facing The Worst Of The Gender Pay Gap
Family planning isn't only about contraception and figuring out how to not have kids; it’s being intentional in one's approach to pregnancy for the
by
Judith Ohikuare
Work & Money
3 Major Factors That Impact Your Cost Of Living
One of the first things you might do when thinking about moving (or actually moving) to a new place is get a rough estimate of how much it costs to live
by
Judith Ohikuare
Work & Money
These Are The World's Richest Women
If you ever wondered what the collective wealth of the richest people on the planet might be, look to Forbes, which just released its annual ranking of
by
Judith Ohikuare
Movies
Time's Up Reveal Their Oscar Plans, Say It's "Not About...
At the 2018 Golden Globe Awards, the Hollywood-helmed Time's Up initiative members wore black gowns as a symbol of their solidarity against sexual abuse,
by
Meagan Fredette
Entertainment News
This Oscar-Winning Actress Is Calling For A Netflix Boycott After...
Comedian and Oscar-winning actress Monique Angela Hicks, a.k.a Mo’Nique, refuses to be lowballed. On Friday, the actress shared an impassioned video on
by
Marquita Harris
Work & Money
Can't Leave Millions To Your Heirs? Ditch The "Movies, Booze...
We run an ongoing series at Refinery29 called Money Diaries, in which women from around the country (and occasionally the world) share a week of their
by
Judith Ohikuare
Work & Money
What It's Like To Fight For Equal Pay When You're A Lat...
In April, we paused to mark the day when women overall finally earned as much as white men did in 2016. Black women didn't catch up until July, and Native
by
Judith Ohikuare
Work & Money
What Equal Pay Day Looks Like For Native American Women
National Women's Equal Pay Day was back in April, and in July, Black women greeted the symbolic day on which they finally earned as much money in 2016 and
by
Judith Ohikuare
Work & Money
Did You Know That Starbucks Covers IVF For Full & Part Time Emplo...
For Starbucks employees, it may be a little bit easier to start a family using alternative means: the company offers full coverage for IVF, or in vitro
by
Cameron Glover
Work & Money
How Far Does $100 Go In Your State?
While most people would agree that earning a living wage is important, there's a lot of debate about what a living wage actually looks like —
by
Judith Ohikuare
Work & Money
In
Generation Wealth
, Money Is The New Morality
In the award-winning "Like A Girl" ad campaign sponsored by Always, photographer and documentarian Lauren Greenfield asked young girls and boys to do a
by
Judith Ohikuare
Work & Money
What People Around The U.S. Say About Black Women's Equal Pa...
Not all Equal Pay Days are created equally. Today, for Black Women's Equal Pay Day, organizations, celebrities, and workers around the country are sharing
by
Judith Ohikuare
Work & Money
HR Company Sued For Sexual Assault & Gender Discrimination
HR company BetterWorks is under scrutiny after news of former employee Beatrice Kim's lawsuit against the company and its CEO came to light. Kim is suing
by
Cameron Glover
