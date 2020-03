This Map Gives Your State A Letter Grade Based On Its Gender Pay Gap

While it’s a useful starting point, ultimately this broad view obscures just how wide the pay gap is for some groups of women. It varies greatly by race (for example, Latinx women make around 54 cents for every dollar a white man makes), and it also varies greatly by state.Ahead, we’ve broken down how women fare in different states around the country, based on data analyzed by the Institute for Women’s Policy Research , as part of its Employment & Earnings Index. The rankings were determined not only by the pay-gap ratio with men in that state, but also the annual median earnings of women, the percent of working-age women who participate in the labor force, and the level of representation in professional and managerial occupations. For the full picture, see the IWPR’s report here