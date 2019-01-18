Though she’s long been an icon, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg ("RBG") has increasingly stepped into the media spotlight lately. Her decades-long legacy is the inspiration behind the recent film On The Basis Of Sex, which chronicles some of the challenges she has faced in her long fight for equal rights.
Though the film is sure to inspire viewers, it’s also spurred the creation of a new initiative jointly spearheaded by Participant Media and the ACLU called All Rise. Hinged on the idea that "it takes everyone to create real change," the campaign calls on individuals to take action in the continued fight for gender equity.
Through the ACLU's new digital tool, users are able to learn about workplace equity issues at both state and federal levels as well as take real action signing petitions and contacting policymakers.
The "Know Your Rights" action redirects to a page of resources related to gender justice in the workplace, including pregnancy discrimination, paid family leave, and equal pay. Another button allows you to sign a petition urging Congress to support the Family Act, which would provide all workers — regardless of gender, income, or age — with up to 12 weeks of partial income when they need to care for family or take a medical leave. Yet another page allows users to support the Paycheck Fairness Act, which gives employees the tools to challenge the wage gap.
In addition to this digital advocacy toolkit, the All Rise campaign also includes a national screening program that targets law firms, corporations, and organizations as well as an ambitious screening tour across five key U.S. states where policies on workplace equity will be introduced during legislative sessions later this year. Upcoming events include Jackson, Mississippi on January 22 and Portland, Oregon on January 31.
Ruth Bader Ginsburg has dedicated her life to fighting for equality, and this new initiative is a continuation of this legacy. “We are excited and energized by this incredible film and its empowering message inspired by the remarkable life and career of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg,” said Holly Gordon, chief impact officer for Participant Media, in a recent press release. And though Ginsburg herself is not directly involved in the campaign, Participant Media and the ACLU are determined to fight for the very causes Bader Ginsburg has dedicated her career to.
Lenora Lapidus, director of the ACLU’s Women’s Rights Project, furthered: “Justice Ginsburg is a luminary in the fight for gender equality and her legacy lives on at the ACLU decades after she founded the Women’s Rights Project.”
Ultimately, whether watching On the Basis of Sex in theaters or interacting with the All Rise initiative in one of its many engaging online and in-person forms, this campaign is a timely reminder that, while the fight for equity is far from over, we can accomplish so much more when we all rise up together.
