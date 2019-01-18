Ruth Bader Ginsburg has dedicated her life to fighting for equality, and this new initiative is a continuation of this legacy. “We are excited and energized by this incredible film and its empowering message inspired by the remarkable life and career of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg,” said Holly Gordon, chief impact officer for Participant Media, in a recent press release. And though Ginsburg herself is not directly involved in the campaign, Participant Media and the ACLU are determined to fight for the very causes Bader Ginsburg has dedicated her career to.