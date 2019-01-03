Skip navigation!
I Applied For A Job I Wasn't Qualified For — Here’s Why
Kristen Clark*, 31, used to work as a nanny for a wealthy family in New York City. After four years taking care of the family’s children, her boss was gr
I Make $103,000 As A School Psychologist
In our series My 6-Figure Paycheck, women making more than $100,000 open up about how they got there and what exactly they do. We take a closer look at wha
Curious What CEOs Make? About 361 Times As Much As Workers
If you’ve ever worked at a company before, chances are you’ve worked under a Chief Executive Officer (CEO), even if you haven't ever engaged direc
Should You Ever Ask For A Raise In An Email?
When Sarah Holland’s* company was restructuring, she identified an opportunity in a different department. After discussing with her direct manager, Holla
Here's How To Make Sure You Get That Year-End Bonus
Planning To Ask For A Raise? Knowing These Stats Will Help
It's the end of the year and, chances are, most of us have got money on our minds. Regardless of whether you love or low-key hate the current position
I Make $100,000 & I'm Planning To Switch Careers To Help Others
In our series My 6-Figure Paycheck, women making more than $100,000 open up about how they got there and what exactly they do. We take a closer look at wha
Here's How To Get Promoted — According To 7 Managers
I Make $113,000 & I've Left Several Jobs That Didn't Pay Enough
In our series My 6-Figure Paycheck, women making more than $100,000 open up about how they got there and what exactly they do. We take a closer look at wha
Exclusive: A Music Video That Will Inspire You To Ask For A Raise
These days, feminism is ‘cool.’ In fact, it feels like no matter where you go, there are billboards, T-shirts, phone cases — you name it — clad wit
I Got A Tarot Reading For My Career — Here's What I Learned
It's a blustery November night, and I'm meeting with Anna Grindrod-Feeny for a tarot reading. We sit together in the dim evening light, huddled o
This Woman Tweets Out Men's Salaries To Help Women Negotiate
The tech industry is not known to be a hospitable place to women and people of color: Gender discrimination, sexual harassment (a study recently found tha
I Make $110,000 & Took A Pay Cut To Avoid Sexual Harassment
"Time Is Up!" What Google's New York Workers Have To Say About Th...
A few minutes before 11:10 a.m. EST on the morning of November 1, the warm autumn sun beat down on the facade of Google’s New York City headquarters. A s
Of Course Millennials Are Open About Money — We Wanna Get Paid!
When our parents were our age, they barely talked to each other about money. And, honestly, why would they? Boomers were getting married early, buying home
Grads From These Schools Make The Most Money After College
Until Managers Commit To Diversity, We Won't See Any Real Change
Latoya Matthews* has had a toxic relationship with a boss. And, though their immediate boss' toxicity trickled down from a superior, they often ended
I Make $105,000 & Change Jobs In Order To Keep Raising My Salary
In our series My 6-Figure Paycheck, women making more than $100,000 open up about how they got there and what exactly they do. We take a closer look at wha
Mika Brzezinski On Trump & The Biggest Raise She Ever Got
Mika Brzezinski is best known as the co-host of MSNBC's Morning Joe, but she's also made a name for herself as the best-selling author of a numbe
Rebecca Traister Says Women Have Every Right To Be Angry — And St...
It’s been one year since the New York Times and New Yorker investigation into the sexual misdeeds of Harvey Weinstein unleashed the #MeToo movement and a
The "Ideal" Immigrant Worker Is A Problematic Trope — Especially ...
“Speak up!” I told my mom recently after she called complaining about a coworker who had berated her. The coworker told my mom she didn’t know what s
This Marketing Insights Manager Made $85,000 As A Marketing Intern
It Takes Native American Women 9 Extra Months Of Work To Achieve ...
For all of the important conversations had about equal pay — most dominantly, the fact that white women only make 79 cents for every buck paid to the ave
Real Women Got Raises By Following This Advice (Maybe You Should ...
The first time I negotiated my salary was eight years into my career and it was by accident. I was quitting my job at Coca-Cola Enterprises and they counte
