The "Ideal" Immigrant Worker Is A Problematic Trope — Especially For Women

As I heard the words come out of my mouth, I realized, I was kind of giving this advice to myself. My mother and I are both chronic people pleasers, and it leads to situations like this all the time. If my boss wants me to work on vacation, I say yes. A coworker asks me to cover her shift, I say sure thing, my own plans be damned. Why is speaking up, pushing back, and advocating for ourselves so difficult for me and my mother? Partly because it’s not how we were raised.