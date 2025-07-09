Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

Yes, definitely. Both of my parents immigrated to the United States to pursue grad school on full-ride scholarships. They both grew up poor and considered higher education to be their paths to a better life, and they instilled those values in me as well. I put a lot of pressure on myself to do well in school and get into a “good” college. I attended university, which was fully paid for by my parents.



Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money? Did your parent(s) educate you about finances?

My parents were always pretty transparent with me about their finances, which was both good and bad. I had a good grasp of the importance of saving, building credit, etc, but my dad had a problem with gambling on stocks and we lost a lot of money due to that, which really stressed me out as a kid. As a result, I always feared investing beyond traditional retirement accounts and I’m still trying to educate myself more around that topic.



What was your first job and why did you get it?

It’s a bit non-conventional, but I started selling handmade things online in high school, just for fun. I wasn’t bringing in any crazy amount of money, but it was enough that I could fund my personal outings and shopping and to start building my own savings. I think it taught me a lot about being independent with money, business practices, and… taxes. I definitely spent my money on some stupid purchases and got scammed a few times, but it was a good learning experience to get out of the way.



Did you worry about money growing up?

Yes, my parents were transparent with their worries, so I felt that a lot growing up. They also both work in an industry that is prone to lay-offs. However, I never worried about not having enough to eat or not having a place to live.



Do you worry about money now?

Yes, especially being in a city with a high cost of living (I’m willing to make that trade-off though). I don’t think I have the best spending habits — I had a bit of a shopping addiction, which was also spurred by an unhealthy desire to keep up with my friends that come from very well-off families. I’m trying to do better with balancing the mindsets of “You’re still young, money will come back” and “Save today, secure tomorrow”.



At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself and do you have a financial safety net?

I became financially independent when I graduated college, but I know that my parents would always let me move back home if I lost my job or encountered serious financial issues.



Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income? If yes, please explain.

My mom sends me $1,000 for my birthdays.