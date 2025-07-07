A Week In Denver On A $36,000 Salary
Welcome to Money Diaries where we are tackling the ever-present taboo that is money. We're asking real people how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period — and we're tracking every last dollar.
Today: an environmental educator who makes $36,000 per year and who spends some of their money this week on so. much. rhubarb.
If you'd like to submit your own Money Diary, you can do so via our online form.
Occupation: Environmental educator
Industry: Alternative education
Age: 25
Location: Denver
Salary: $36,000
Assets: Checking: $2,229.73; savings: $17,757.32; retirement: $403.01.
Debt: Credit card: $1,958.26. I use my credit card for almost all purchases and recently used it to pay a lump sum of my car insurance. I’m paying this off at the end of the month.
Paycheck Amount (2x/month): $1,400 (depends slightly on season).
Pronouns: She/they
Monthly Expenses
Housing Costs: $950 rent. I have the smallest room in a house of four roommates.
Loan Payments: $0
Xfinity Wifi: $19.01
Xcel Utilities: $30-$60
Spotify: $13.01
Apple Storage: $0.99
Climbing Gym: $102
Car Insurance: $260
Nature Conservancy: $25
Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?
Yes, though some of that pressure I put on myself. I think I was “that” teenager who went hard at school, watched Scorsese and thought reading On the Road made me an intellectual. Basically I was an overstrung artsy lil' prick. Both of my parents went to college and my dad went back to school when I was young in order to become a teacher. We definitely grew up in a very academically driven environment. I definitely ran myself ragged at times trying to be the best possible student in high school, thinking that my grades were my worth. My mom taught at a university that had tuition support for students of faculty and staff at certain schools, so I only applied to schools on that list and ended up getting a partial dance scholarship to one of those schools. My mom switched to a different university part way through my time in school, but the increase in her salary, as well as the amount my parents saved, still covered the costs of school. I took out no loans and graduated debt free. This is one of the things I am most grateful for. It’s a privilege I cherish given that I know my dad and many of my friends will be paying or have been paying their loans for decades.
Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money? Did your parent(s)/guardian(s) educate you about finances?
My family didn’t talk about money super often. I attended public school, we lived in an apartment, we never owned a car, and my parents are not excessive spenders, but also we took vacations and my sister and I never worried about money or being able to do activities like dance and soccer. My family is definitely upper middle class, and my mom’s career has grown as I got older. I would say it’s launched us all collectively into an extremely privileged space. I wish they had talked a bit more about money and budgeting. As a teenager, I kept all of my money from my jobs in an envelope in my bedside drawer like a dragon hoard. I didn’t open up a savings account until I was 18 or get a credit card until I was 22 and have only just started my retirement. My parents are both good at using credit card points and other hacks that I wish I had learned sooner. My mom especially worked extremely hard from few resources to become financially secure, and she’s sometimes expressed that she thinks figuring it out for yourself is part of adulthood. But sometimes I wish they had given me a bit more guidance about some of these things. That being said, they are extremely supportive and given all the privilege I had growing up, I’m not in a place to complain! I just sometimes dream about all the credit card points I could have saved…
What was your first job and why did you get it?
I started babysitting at 12, and continued to babysit throughout middle and high school for money for clothes and hanging out with my friends. Eventually I began teaching dance at my local studio when I was 16 and made cash under the table. My first job that actually required signing a W-2 was doing nude art modeling my freshman year of college. Weird job.
Did you worry about money growing up?
I didn’t really worry. At one point when I was in elementary school, which is when my dad went back to school, I was aware that we had less money, but my parents sheltered me from that a fair amount. I was mostly just aware that we had more money than some of my friends and less money than others. As I got older, I realized how privileged we actually were to be able to live in New York City, do extracurriculars and take a family vacation now and then. I don’t think I understood that I was comparing myself to the literal 1%, and though we’re in the 99%, we’re wayyyyy up there.
Do you worry about money now?
Yes. I know I have a lot in savings and am generally quite capable of living frugally, but I’m scared because my industry is getting slashed federally and there’s not a lot of jobs for entry-level environmental non-profit workers. I also know that my career will never really make me a lot of money, so I do have to be conscious about how I spend. I also worry about not being able to find a job with health insurance, and I’ll be turning 26 this year and will be graciously booted off my mom’s wonderful health insurance. I also don’t have much in investments or retirement because investing and risking financial loss freaks me out, but I’m aware that it’s probably the only way I can passively make income. I dogsit and donate plasma on the regular to supplement my current income as well as working two jobs, and it rarely feels fully secure.
At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself and do you have a financial safety net?
I became responsible in stages. At 19, I got off my school meal plan and paid for my own food and general living expenses while attending school. I stopped living at home at 18 and have been responsible for my own rent whenever I wasn’t attending school. However, having been on my mom’s health insurance and still being on the family phone plan (which is shifting because my parents recently separated and are starting to split finances), means that I would not consider myself 100% responsible. My parents are also both incredible, generous people who would definitely support me or help me out if I ever needed it. I could move in with either of them if I needed a landing spot, and they would also definitely help me if I was in over my head.
Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income? If yes, please explain.
My parents helped me purchase my first car by contributing $3,500 to the cost (I only ended up paying about $1,000 myself) and my mom helped me buy my second car this past year: she contributed $3,500 which ended up being about half the cost of the car.
Day One: Tuesday
7:04 a.m. — My alarm wakes me up. I wake up at this ridiculous time because there’s something nice about feeling like I had four extra minutes of sleep than I would have if I work up at a normal human time. I had a crazy dream about being part of a large Scottish family, and the younger members were leaving the family. I feel like this dream is about my recent ex, who I’m going to meet up with tomorrow to check in and say goodbye to for a while. Normally I don’t put a lot of stake in dreams per se, but seeing some dream lady just get up at the table and leave whatever toxic dream situation was going on feels like my subconscious letting me know I was right to do the same.
7:10 a.m. — Water on my face, plus moisturizer, and sunscreen (trying to be better about this). I always lay my clothes out the night before so I can be quick in the morning. I fry an egg to put on some rice with scallions, pickled onion, and some random leaves for health.
12:30 p.m. — Lunch is chickpea curry that my roommate made. We each meal prep a meal to trade each week so we get variety, and it’s really sweet. It's been a good day at work so far, interesting topics with the students and great kids and chaperones.
5 p.m. — I get off a little early! I asked to work longer shifts at work for more money but I’m kind of regretting doing opening and closing shifts. I climb with my friends every Tuesday and get $1 dollar tacos after and it is so good. It gives such a good shape to my week, I know I’ll see my friends and get in good time at something I love.
8:45 p.m. — I’ve had a pretty good climbing session today and I also see a friend whose been out of town for a bit. We spend a long time talking about relationships and being comfortable with loneliness. At the bar, I inhale a leftover taco from a friend like a vacuum cleaner. I’m so damn hungry. I order three fish tacos. There’s so many of us from climbing that we take up three separate tables. I see my roommate and remember we’re looking after my friend’s beautiful husky dog for a few days. I tell everyone about the fire we’re having on Friday in my backyard. We decided we needed to have a party last night, and I was feeling angry so we decided on a spring purging. Everyone’s gotta bring something to burn (I have a few notes and diary entries about a boy I’m ready to let go of). $7
10:30 p.m. — I sleep now. Really good day, but tired, so tired. I wash my face, use my hair oil, check the weather, and lay out my clothes for the next day. I used to have style, and now I work with children. I cycle through the same shirts and pants that look a little professional but allow me to move and work outside. I read a few pages of my somewhat depressing book to wind my brain down.
Daily Total: $7
Day Two: Wednesday
7:04 a.m. — I wake up and I’ve slept really well. Feel like I have sleep debt and when I actually get eight hours it’s great. I grab some toast with peanut butter to eat in the car.
7:30 a.m. — I go to the gym to do a really quick lift. I normally do an hour session after work on Wednesdays but I have way too much to do today, so there’s not time. I do a really quick legs session and shower before heading to work.
8:30 a.m. — It’s a beautiful day and we’re setting up a program I feel really good about for students. They’re super sweet and it’s a day that makes me feel good at my job. Also sometimes I just deeply love kids, they say crazy out of pocket things and it makes me laugh.
12:30 p.m. — I eat my lunch (the last of the chickpea curry) while we have a meeting about a last-minute program coming up on Friday. I do some research and type preliminary lessons up for Friday.
2:30 p.m. — I’m leaving early so I can meet up with my ex, D., at the park. I have a few things to return to him. As I’m driving to the park a song comes on from his favorite artist, Fred Again.., and it actually makes me feel happy. Bonding over music and concerts was one of the first things we connected over. We started off amazing and it was so euphoric together, but we just didn’t know how to communicate and struggled with some really toxic patterns. I am mad at him for being pretty harsh to me at times and I’m going to tell him, but I still care for him and I just want us both to be okay.
3:30 p.m. — We get to the park and walk around. D. apologizes for a lot of the cruel things he said and it helps. We decide not to talk for a while and to check in with each other later. It’s bittersweet and I do cry and hug him really tightly. But also I feel okay, I feel lighter and I know this is a healthy choice.
4:35 p.m. — I’m late now cause I spent five minutes not knowing how to parallel park. I estimate how much I should pay at the meter. I’m going to a meeting/food distro in another park for a housing advocacy group I started going to recently. I have supplies in my car for giving out food to folks on the street. I spend most of my time dishing out pasta and talking to an older Buddhist nun. My dad is Buddhist but I don’t talk to him about it much. I’m curious to know more about the nun’s spirituality. A lot of people come through for food, but there’s also flyers and other resources for housing vouchers. I have some fun chats, and I’m looking forward to being here on the regular. My friend M. stops by, too. $3.95
6:50 p.m. — M. and I are gonna have dinner at his place, which is super close to mine. I stop at my house to grab some leftover pasta I have from Monday and check on the dog at our house but I can’t find him, so I assume he’s on a walk. Biking to M.’s place takes less than 10 minutes. It’s really nice to chat with him about life things because we approach the world pretty similarly. We’re sitting on his porch and its a perfect spring night. But also my roommate calls and apparently the dog was home and needed a walk. I feel bad.
9:25 p.m. — I bike home and apologize profusely to my frustrated roommate. The dog was in my other roommate’s room so it makes sense that I didn’t see him, but I should have confirmed. I change because I always go dance bachata on Wednesday nights. I definitely would have liked to be earlier but that almost never happens. I need to dance to keep my sanity, and it’s my roommate J.’s last time going to dance before she moves. I pay the cover and ahhhh, I’m going to stay too late. I’m willing to trade dance for sleep. $10
11:30 p.m. — I get home from dance and clean the kitchen really fast to say sorry to my roommate. Not a super deep clean, just putting all the dry dishes away, going over surfaces, and making it neater. I shower really fast, moisturize, put on leave-in conditioner, and get my bag and clothes ready for work tomorrow.
Daily Total: $13.95
Day Three: Thursday
7:04 a.m. — My hair looks weird because I slept on it wet. Our friend made us bread as a thank you for watching his dog and it’s really good bread. I have two slices with peanut butter for breakfast in the car. It would be fun to sit down to eat leisurely but who has time for that.
8 a.m. — I get to go catch macroinvertebrates in the river for work this morning. I sometimes think I should have gone for bio or harder science so I could run around outside and collect data. My whole body relaxes when I’m doing things like this, and it makes my brain feel better. I just really love being outside.
4:05 p.m. — Leftover falafel from an event onsite, I literally take an entire tray for lunch and still have leftovers. I also have a great chat with another employee about bikepacking and where to look for a good, not-expensive bike. My bike is basically scrap metal held together by aspirations and broken gears. I got it free from a friend last year.
5:15 p.m. — Leaving work, definitely didn’t finish everything I should have and I’m going to need to wake up early tomorrow to have everything prepped. J. texts me about going to dancing (bachata/salsa) tonight when she gets off work around 7:45 p.m. I stop at home to drop off my behemoth tray of food and end up chatting with my roommates about job stress and hugging the dog for 20 minutes. We should always have a dog in the house.
6:15 p.m. — Maybe going to the gym was a weird idea? I only have time for just over a half-hour workout, but I started lifting last year and don’t want to lose my strength. Also, I hate my bike: one side of the gears fully don’t work and it’s a bitch to go uphill. But driving on a nice day to a gym that’s easily bikeable feels wrong.
7:20 p.m. — Yeaaa, I should have stayed at home and worked and cooked. J. and I are supposed to leave to pick up a friend to head to dance but neither of us has eaten yet. I’m frantically cooking orzo with parsley, mushrooms, and lots of cheese and tomatoes. It turns out pretty good, and I’ll eat it in the car. Classy how much my life involves a tupperware. J. and I are late as we drive, but also having a really good conversation about the social pressure to live at a certain life pace in Denver. We have a friend group of extremely active, accomplished people and it can be hard to feel like you need to keep up, even though I know it’s not about that. I love my life here truly, and I feel strong in my body, but I’m aware that I’m burning the candle at both ends.
8:30 p.m. — Cover is $8 for dancing, and I run into a few friends. I have some really good dances tonight, too! I’m not gonna sleep enough. $8
12:30 p.m. — It’s later than I wanted to be getting to bed, but I left several dishes out from my frantic orzo-cooking session that I need to clean up. Also I’m kinda hungry. Late-night toast. Wash face. Pass out.
Daily Total: $8
Day Four: Friday
6:40 a.m. — Waking up so tired. I doze my alarm for four minutes and force myself out of bed. I feel like I look sleep deprived. I grab toast and yogurt and head out.
8:15 a.m. — I got stuck behind a train and hit so much traffic that I’m only 15 minutes early. I did do some research in the car while stuck behind the train, but still kinda a waste. $0 dollars spent financially, $50 emotionally.
1:30 p.m. — Our program was honestly kind of a mess. I eat lunch (leftover orzo) while we debrief. We don’t have any other program work so I leave early to work from home. My roommate L. texts me about picking up some hooks for our storage room and I need to grab firewood for the fire tonight. I stop at home depot on the way home. $26.56
4:45 p.m. — I do another hour and a half of work and start to feel really, really tired, but I told my friend J. we’d call this afternoon. I sent him a podcast about masculinity a bit ago and he has thoughts. I figure I’ll walk to the grocery store while we talk and hopefully it will wake me up. I grab skincare, kale, peppers, eggs, yogurt, and avocados. I also see that rhubarb has finally hit the shelves so I buy a fuck ton because I love it so much. $51.02
6 p.m. — We talk for a long time. J. is a super intelligent, thoughtful human and I always appreciate what he has to say. We also talked long enough that I was able to put away groceries, fold my laundry, and now I don’t have anything to do until the party tonight. I was going to go to a queer climb night that my friends hosting but I’m too damn tired. I guess I should nap?
6:30 p.m. — I can’t fucking nap.
7 p.m. — Legit unless I’m bone-tired-no-sleep-dying I’ve never been able to nap. Just doesn’t work. I lay in bed. I read a few pages of my book, Neon in Daylight by Hermione Hoby and scroll on Insta a bit, but I never feel like I’m gonna actually rest.
8 p.m. — All of my housemates are tired. I have some of the falafel for dinner and we all decide to go to the bar next to our house for a drink before the party. It’s the best dive bar ever (and the cheapest) and M. brings her dinner inside and it’s making me laugh. She’s legit eating dumplings with chopsticks in a dive bar. With dipping sauce. We take turns holding her plate so she can eat while we stand at the bar. I get a whiskey sour and I’m getting some energy back. $7.36
8:30 p.m. — I always know there’s gonna be at least one friend who’s bang on time and I get a call from my friend K., who’s locked out of our house, as we’re running back to the house from the bar. We turn on music and M. gets out her tattoo needles. I joked about tattoos for the party but its actually happening. More people start to trickle in and a bunch of us get little matching finger tatts. Mine comes out crooked, but it makes me laugh.
9:30 p.m. — I told people BYOSTB (something to burn). We have a range from a whole steak to marshmallows to my friends homework. I love my community. The fire is going in the backyard and people are jostling me about time to burn. Originally I was gonna burn a photo or diary entry about my ex, but honestly I’m not feeling that. I’m not angry and I don’t need to burn him, I still care. I grab a speeding ticket (that I paid!) and write “Fuck shame and fuck shrinking” on mine. I spent a lot of the relationship feeling like (and sometimes being told) that I wasn’t good enough, and it definitely hit my confidence. I know I made mistakes in that relationship, but I don’t think I deserved some of the things he said. I use my teacher voice to gather everyone. We all countdown and throw our stb into the fire together. Its pretty damn beautiful. Who knew homework would burn so pretty?
11 p.m. — I’m pretty drunk. I’m texting my old friend N., who’s coming to visit tomorrow. He doesn’t live here, but is in town to teach a few movement workshops (he’s a dancer), and we’ll be seeing each other for the first time in almost two years. We had a really lovely, kind of intense week-long summer fling a few years ago.
12:30 p.m. — We had talked about going dancing at a club nearby after this and I have a lot of energy now from all the people (and maybe a few drinks). A few of us decide to go so we run/walk about a mile to the club. It’s really nice out and it feels fun to run drunk.
2 a.m. — Maybe should have stayed home. My friend gets a bit too drunk and needs to crash at our place. I hold her up for most of the walk home and we all pass out. I bought my friend a drink and we shared a round of shots at the club. $27
Daily Total: $111.94
Day Five: Saturday
8:30 a.m. — Way too early to wake up given when I went to bed. But I’m awake. And it’s beautiful outside. I get up and start cleaning up. The floor is filthy from people’s shoes. I sweep, mop, and start doing dishes. Eventually all my roommates wake up as well and help clean. I make a smoothie with yogurt, raspberries and a fuck ton of ginger and chia seeds. I text my friend who lives close by to borrow some jeans from her for tonight, so I take a quick walk to go meet her.
11:30 a.m. — We’re going to boulder nearby with my friends A. and K. and I rouse myself to leave. I call my mom while we drive and it's really nice to catch up with her. We talk a bit about relationships (she and my father separated recently) and in many ways seeing both of them be independent has helped me remember that I can be just fine on my own.
12:30 p.m. — A. is more hungover than I am but we’re both kinda wobbling around. It’s insanely beautiful outside though. We end up meeting two other climbers and K. at the crag and trying some really fun but hard routes together. I manage to make it slightly farther on one climb than the boys... There’s nothing as ego boosting as being able to some muscly thing that a jacked-up man can’t.
3:30 p.m. — I’m so hungry it’s time to go home. I make potatoes with sautéed kale and beans and salsa. Having this stretch of afternoon actually feels kind of luxurious, I finish my book on the porch and make granola so the house smells like cinnamon. I picked up the book from a free library because I liked the title, but it was kind of bleak and a little meandering. Interesting writing though. I also do a chunk of lesson prep because I’ve decided Monday (my work from home day) is going to be relaxed. My roommates are also home and we all kind of peacefully putter together.
7:30 p.m. — Weed and weeds! Except weed makes me weirdly silent and anxious and hungry, so just weeds! My roommates and I decided to get high and weed our front yard and plant a wildflower pollinator mix I got from work. It’s kinda hilarious to be crouched like a goblin pulling bindweed while groups of people walk by us on their way to dinner or a bar on a Saturday night. I’m still waiting to hear back from my friend E. about a rooftop concert tonight.
9:15 p.m. — Finally hear back. I put on the borrowed pants and a tiny shirt. I don’t know how to do my hair so I don’t really bother. I do a bit of makeup. Sometimes I feel like I’m in drag as a woman — like a little kid in her mother’s shoes. I do feel connected in some ways to my own femininity, but in certain moments I feel like there's a type of woman-ness that’s just not mine. When I get dressed to go out is usually a strange feeling.
10 p.m. — I have to park in a silly paid lot because I don’t know this part of town very well and I’m already a little late. This event is kinda wild: a stunning view of the city at night (not NYC but it makes me so happy to look at, nonetheless), there’s a dude at the door with a list of names, and the rooftop is full of beautiful women and hipster dudes. Definition of a particular Denver rooftop vibe. There’s a DJ who’s kinda chilling and a hot tub, fur couches, and a neon sign. I end up chatting with this couple who seem super super sweet, and we have a two-hour conversation. We ultimately get really deep about toxic relationships and breaking old patterns and it’s honestly really cathartic. I definitely have some imposter syndrome in this kind of space, I’m not an influencer or a consultant or a high-power corporate kid. Everyone looks so well done up. With nice hair. $12.95
12 a.m. — Ever heard the song “Messy”? Duh. But on a rooftop in an EDM mix? Cathartic af. Also it doesn’t matter what your hair looks like when everyone’s dancing and facing the DJ booth.
1:30 a.m. — Eventually my new friends leave but we exchange numbers. E. is getting in the hot tub and since everyone else is too intimidating to go up to and start a conversation with I also get in (she warned me to bring a suit). I end up in a conversation with a mustache dude who’s still wearing sunglasses. I’m starting to get a bit tired and getting the strangest of signals from this guy (volunteering to coach student sports: good! Building a remote pigeon gun because birds are pooping on the roof: what???! Maybe I just don’t fully understand what he’s saying). He asks for my number and I’m curious enough about him that I give it.
2:15 a.m. — Too tired to shower hot tub chemicals off. Sleep.
Daily Total: $12.95
Day Six: Sunday
8:30 a.m. — Seriously why.
9:15 a.m. — I’m not falling back asleep. It’s a nice thought though. N. is gonna be here a little after 12 p.m. so I have time to shower, wash my hair, and go to yoga class at my gym. After the class, I stop by a refill store to fill up on dish soap and I see a little shirt in a five dollar secondhand bin at the shop. Can’t never resist a tiny shirt. $9.10
12:20 p.m. — I’m feeling mostly calm but a little anxious to see N. It’s been a long time, and I’m trying not to get my hopes up for any feelings in particular. Sitting on my porch reading until he arrives. He does, and it’s great right away. I’ve always really enjoyed talking with him. I don’t know as many creative types in Denver, and I feel like I tap into my old dance brain in a different way with him. I love thinking about movement philosophy and how it feels to be in a creative body. I miss it.
1:30 p.m. — My NYC self is rolling their eyes. I used to think protein powder smoothies were swamp juice for gym bros. But N. makes a protein, peanut butter, kale, berry situation that’s good? That sentence disturbed me. I’ve been a Colorado climbing rat for too long. I’m absolutely gonna make this smoothie again. We also eat some of the falafel on the porch.
2 p.m. — We’re not on the porch anymore... How much am I allowed to write about in this diary? We always had fun in the past, but it’s been a long time, so I wasn’t sure what to expect. But it feels like time hasn’t really changed anything. My roommate comes home slightly earlier than I expected at one point when N. is shirtless in my hallway. Honestly, it’s a nice view, I don’t think she minds?
3:30 p.m. — My friend called me to ask where to meet at the park that I was gonna be at an hour ago. We get ready to head over. I’m feeling feelings, I like this boy. We walk to the park and say hi to everybody before walking to a cafe nearby. My friend E. comes along, and we’re buying coffees for two of our friends. I grab a small iced coffee to share and the two lattes. My friends venmo me back a little extra for cold coffee delivery, which is super sweet. $3.50
5:15 p.m. — The park is chill, good vibes. A bunch of my friends are there with slack lines and blankets and dogs. I get some side eyes about N. Did I mention he’s deeply beautiful? We head back when we’re both feeling a little tired and walk back holding hands. The affection feels comfortable and sweet.
7 p.m. — I needed this. It’s fun that the chemistry is still there! It’s nice to spend time with someone without any pressure or anxiety.
9 p.m. — I guess it’s time to go. I didn’t realize it got that late. We’re gonna keep in touch more. And I think I’ll see him again in NYC. I’m under no illusions that this is going to become something serious because we have different, far away lives. Regardless of any other intimacy I’m excited to have a friendship with him because he’s just a genuinely good person. We finish off the last of the Middle Eastern food and primordial protein smoothie.
10:30 p.m. — I say goodbye to him at his airport hotel, cause he’s catching a super early flight. It’s sweet. I head back home to bed early.
Daily Total: $12.60
Day Seven: Monday
9 a.m. — Work from home day! I slept! I decide it’s going to be a luxurious day and I make pancakes to sit on the porch and read and work.
12 p.m. — I take my lunch break to go to a yoga class at my gym. I have pancakes for lunch, too...
5 p.m. — I’m meeting an old coworker for a walk at a park nearby. They teach me how to make flower crowns out of dandelions and we listen to birds. I love getting deep into ecology and sweet lil' nature crafts.
7:30 p.m. — I finish a little more work and am feeling kind of restless. It’s been a really intense, wonderful week. I text friend M. and his roommate G., and they’re making pizzas. I bike over. I love living so close to my friends. It’s such an awkward bike ride though because I’m holding a bar of chocolate and a bag of butter cookies that my grandma sent me. It’s so sweet at their house, we chat and make pizzas and it feels very homey.
10:15 p.m. — I bike home, take a shower, and set out my clothes for tomorrow. I think about maybe starting to journal because this diary has been really fun, and I like taking stock of the little moments I’ve had. I read a few pages of Eat, Pray, Love but like in a tongue-in-cheek way... I just need something to soothe me to sleep, okay?
Daily Total: $0
The Breakdown
Conclusion
“This feels about average spending for a week for me. I didn’t have to buy gas, which I try to minimize with my shitty bike, and in most weeks, save my tacos, I don’t ever buy food other than groceries. Also all that leftover food from work was a godsend, it definitely meant that I cooked less and spent very little on food. I think keeping busy and spending time with friends or at the gym helps me save money and feel better. I’m already paying for my gym so I might as well take advantage of it. At this time in the season my work is more flexible with work from home hours and I try to take advantage of that time, but make sure I hit my deadlines and get a full number of hours in a week. Also, I don’t need to go out and I definitely don’t need to say yes to shots. It’s kind of a waste. And, I’m going to learn to parallel park if it kills me.”
Money Diaries are meant to reflect an individual's experience and do not necessarily reflect Refinery29's point of view.
The first step to getting your financial life in order is tracking what you spend — to try on your own, check out our guide to managing your money every day. For more Money Diaries, click here.
Do you have a Money Diary you'd like to share? Submit it with us here.
Have questions about how to submit or our publishing process? Read our Money Diaries FAQ doc here or email us here.
