Project management felt industry agnostic and was a way to pivot out of the small nonprofit space, into larger, more corporate settings. I managed leadership development programming for close to 13 clients including some major global companies. It was the most corporate nonprofit I'd run into... and I was miserable. I found project management was not for me. I did not enjoy babysitting and chasing grown adults for deliverables for so many clients. The size of the company, 2,000+ employees globally, also made it difficult to get anything done quickly. I only lasted about six months before I went to my manager to resign but she asked me to stay on as a contractor to wrap up a project for one of my clients. For the next three months, I wrapped up with the client and took on several other ad-hoc projects for the social impact arm around event planning and DEI initiatives, I was working about 30 hours a week for three months at $40 an hour. The director of the project (a good friend of mine) advocated to pay me $40/hour for my contract work! After myself and several PMs left, the organization did a mass hiring to alleviate the number of clients PMs had to own. I was happy to be the sacrificial lamb that pushed for this change.