The Best Career Advice From R29’s Salary Stories In 2024

At R29, we've been trying to bridge that conversational gap through our series Salary Stories. Every fortnight we post a new, anonymous career journey, sharing how our readers' salaries have gone up or down , and how they fought (or, often, didn't know they could fight) for a pay rise . Having edited this series for over a year now, it always pains me when I read how few women feel they have the agency to push for better pay. The pattern I've noticed is that our readers tend to get the confidence to negotiate around four jobs in. That's four jobs too late, as far as I'm concerned. But the pattern confirms that, if anything, these conversations must continue. Women must feel empowered about their salaries much sooner than they currently do.