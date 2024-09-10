Salary Story: A Recruiter Helped Me Make A £20,000 Pay Jump

In our series Salary Stories, women with long-term career experience open up about the most intimate details of their jobs: compensation. It’s an honest look at how real people navigate the complicated world of negotiating, raises, promotions and job loss, with the hope it will give young women more insight into how to advocate for themselves — and maybe take a few risks along the way.
Been in the workforce for at least five years and interested in contributing your salary story? Submit your information here. Published stories receive £100.
Age: 29
Location: London
Current industry and job title: Technology, legal counsel
Current salary: £105,000
Number of years employed since school or university: Six
Starting salary: £24,500 in 2018.
Biggest salary jump: From £50,000 to £72,500 in 2021.
Biggest salary drop: N/A
Biggest negotiation regret: Relying on pay reviews to negotiate more money. You are your own best advocate; don’t wait for someone to recognise your hard work and reward you.
Best salary advice: Don't be shy about knowing market rates and where you sit within that, and don't let job changes or adversity such as redundancy stop you knowing your worth. Always be prepared to demonstrate all the amazing skills you have and what you bring to the table in every single interview and appraisal.